Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guillaume Kurkdjian

gameboy-like thing

Guillaume Kurkdjian
Guillaume Kurkdjian
  • Save
gameboy-like thing electronic retro game videogame gameboy c4d 3d illustration animation
Download color palette

Here's 1 in the 5 animations I did for CART1ER
- agency based in Montréal.
/ slightly modified

http://www.instagram.com/guillaumekurkdjian

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2017
Guillaume Kurkdjian
Guillaume Kurkdjian
Settle down in my city.

More by Guillaume Kurkdjian

View profile
    • Like