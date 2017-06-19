Break the queue app

Persona:

--------------

Mike is a young man, whose age is 22 working as a System Admin in IT company in the metropolitan city.

User Story:

--------------

Mike home is placed near a city shopping mall, in order to buy a single piece he has to go that shop, there is no other shop nearby. Whenever he goes to the shop he faces the problem of standing in long queue to buys a small piece.

Pain points:

----------------

As per research, people in the city spend 34min per day in Avg. Standing in a queue for different reasons like railway booking, shopping mall.

Algorithm:

-----------------

Calculation is the combination of age of user, purchase size, category of purchase

App Usage:

-----------------

1. You have to go to the queue booking area it connected with Bluetooth. We can able to book queue only when we reach the specific spot.

2. Select the category of purchase

3. Select the quantity of purchase

4. Select the Age

5. Our system will automatically allocate a place for you in a queue with timing. So that you can relax by sitting in chair then reach your slot on time

Interaction user:

----------------------------

Direct queue selection

Just click the automatic system

Features:

--------------

He can book based on the category of purchase

He can able to know the exact time to go to his slot

He know which counter is free

Feedback are really appreciated :)