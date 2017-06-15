Zajno Rebranding: Animated Website Illustration Exploration

Yo!

Zajno is on the move. We are refreshing our website. This is a concept animation that shows Zajno design process starting from a modular grid, transitioning to design, after which coding is done, and all that results in a ready-to-ship digital product. Those little icons that pop up as the animation progresses represent each layer of value Zajno delivers, but in an intuitive way (at least we believe so). The challenge here was to make them prominent yet not too distracting, and we think we managed to do so. What do you guys think?

