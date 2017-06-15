while 👏 i'm 👏 here 👏

BUMMED this page is deemed too crazy for my client (yes that's marquee text saying "Be Brave!!!"), since my intention was for it to be a fun and playful page for their new "wild flower club". They don't have much of any content yet, aside from the provided illustrated gif and the pledge itself, so I thought it was the best way to work with what I had, hoping it would grow on them, but no luck!

Farewell fixed crazy gif background with outlined type, some of which is marquee—I'll save u for another time and def. another place!