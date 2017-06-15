Annie Szafranski

while 👏 i'm 👏 here 👏

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
while 👏 i'm 👏 here 👏 webpage type girls to the front in your face marquee proxima nova website design typography san diego flower shop florist
Download color palette

BUMMED this page is deemed too crazy for my client (yes that's marquee text saying "Be Brave!!!"), since my intention was for it to be a fun and playful page for their new "wild flower club". They don't have much of any content yet, aside from the provided illustrated gif and the pledge itself, so I thought it was the best way to work with what I had, hoping it would grow on them, but no luck!

Farewell fixed crazy gif background with outlined type, some of which is marquee—I'll save u for another time and def. another place!

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like