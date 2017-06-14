Muralla Roja

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Another exploration, this time for something that could be a blog about architecture. I animated this to but i couldn't get the GIF under 8mb (rip). So if you liked to see it, i've put it in the attachment.
The most fun about these projects is that i'm learning a lot about the subjects i'm working with and i'm learning new layout options etc. whilest doing that. Win win if you ask me!
Check the attachment for full views and animated version.
If you are interested in learning this style of design, i'm working on my first skillshare class at the moment. If you like you can follow me on my skillshare profile (would mean the world to me), that way you will get notified when the class launches. Click here to go to the page.
Have a great day! Peace!