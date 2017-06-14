Kyle Loaney

Logo Lounge Vol. 10

Logo Lounge Vol. 10 charity branding heart hand identity lounge logo
Beyond stoked to be featured in the upcoming logo lounge vol. 10. It was an honor to be chosen by a panel of amazing designers to be in a book surrounded some seriously talented designers.

Posted on Jun 14, 2017
