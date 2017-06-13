Stijn de Willigen

Daily UI challenge #001 - Sign Up

To keep improving myself as a designer, I've decided to sign me up for the daily UI challenges from http://www.dailyui.co/.

Here is challenge #001 - Sign Up, feedback is much appreciated!

Posted on Jun 13, 2017
