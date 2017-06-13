Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Janneke Meekes

Abstract composition

Janneke Meekes
Janneke Meekes
Abstract composition experiments gif artist loop graphic composition machine kazimir malevich abstract animator netherlands forteblonde janneke meekes
This animated .gif is inspired by the work of Kazimir Malevich.
I started sketching different abstract compositions on paper with paint, then build it in Illustrator and animated the .gif in After Effects.

Janneke Meekes
Janneke Meekes

