Overtime with Rogie King

Our guest on Overtime episode 15 is @Rogie 👑. Rogie is a talented illustrator, designer, and developer and he’s been a long time Dribbble member.

In this episode, Dan chats with Rogie about how he got into design, the origin story of @Super Team Deluxe, the challenges of working alone, the benefits of collaboration, Rogie’s plans for the future, and more.

A big thank you to Jamf Now for sponsoring this episode. Jamf Now helps small business owners manage their Apple devices from anywhere and on demand. With Jamf Now, you can configure settings, protect sensitive information, even lock or wipe a device—from anywhere. No IT expertise needed. Dribbble listeners can start securing their business today—by setting up the first 3 devices for free. Add more, for just two bucks a month, per device. Create your free account today at jamf.com/dribbble.