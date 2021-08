Dashboard Report 🗃

It was time to redesign the most appreciated feature of Mention, the Export. You can easily create a dashboard in Mention, but how to share it on a meeting, send it to your boss or a client? Now you can generate beautiful PDF in a minute.

