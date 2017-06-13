Dashboard Report 🗃

Thomas Michel
It was time to redesign the most appreciated feature of Mention, the Export. You can easily create a dashboard in Mention, but how to share it on a meeting, send it to your boss or a client? Now you can generate beautiful PDF in a minute.

✍️ Note: Stripe, Nasa, Twitch are placeholder

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Posted on Jun 13, 2017
