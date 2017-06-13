Sprocket iOS 1.1.1 Tab Bar Fix

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Theres a tab in the Sprocket app that feeds in the popular Instagram @SprocketBlog through the Tumblr API via multi-share. In my genius I decided to use the IG icon, which I observed confuses people into thinking the tab bttn will open a camera view. :P I updated it to the iOS news app tab icon provided in the Facebook iOS 10 template.
Added current App Store IG tab bar icon mockup I screwed up as well as a current mockup of settings.
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram