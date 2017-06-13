Sprocket iOS 1.1.1 Tab Bar Fix

Theres a tab in the Sprocket app that feeds in the popular Instagram @SprocketBlog through the Tumblr API via multi-share. In my genius I decided to use the IG icon, which I observed confuses people into thinking the tab bttn will open a camera view. :P I updated it to the iOS news app tab icon provided in the Facebook iOS 10 template.

Added current App Store IG tab bar icon mockup I screwed up as well as a current mockup of settings.

