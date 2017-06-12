Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Tinder travel UI/UX experiments for fantasy

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Hire Me
  • Save
Tinder travel UI/UX experiments for fantasy ae study motion ux ui tickets purchase price bar graph rate travel
Download color palette

One more gif for Tinder travel UI interaction.
Here is behance case study Tinder Travel.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2017
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Defining the future through elegant product design
Hire Me

More by Gleb Kuznetsov✈

View profile
    • Like