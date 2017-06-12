Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Benjamin den Boer
Framer

Flows — iOS

Benjamin den Boer
Framer
Benjamin den Boer for Framer
flows interaction ios mockup app calendar tool code prototyping design framer
One of the examples included within the @Framer welcome window. Transform three static artboards into a multi-screen flow with ease. Add fixed layers with a single line of code. Animate away! ✨⚡️

Posted on Jun 12, 2017
