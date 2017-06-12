John Oates
Focus Lab

Outreach mark animation

John Oates
Focus Lab
John Oates for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Outreach mark animation bounce fluidity fluid branding logo outreach focus lab color motion animation
Download color palette

Experimenting with the @Outreach mark and integrating some fluid motion elements.

Shout out to @William Kesling for working his magic on the animation 🔥🔥

---

Looking for a creative agency? We would love to hear from you. Email us hello@focuslabllc.com

Our website / Instagram / Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2017
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like