We're here!

Hey Dribbblers!



They say it takes a village to raise a child. But what if, as a mother, you don't have that village? Peanut is an app designed to connect a mobile-generation of women who are mothers.



With functionality much like a dating app, Peanut shows you women in your neighbourhood with similar-aged children, and matches mothers based on shared interests. You can chat, create group chats, poll times and schedule meet ups. Because let's face it, the more women in your life, the better it becomes.



We're really excited to join Dribbble are share what we're working on - from designs to product updates, and what goes on behind the scenes.



We love hearing feedback, so feel free to share your thoughts!



Team Peanut xo 🙌