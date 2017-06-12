Kévin Gautier

Étude Studio App studio etude webdesign ios app e-shop ux ui mobile concept design
  1. etudes2.gif
  2. etude_dribbble.jpg
  3. etude_dribbble2.jpg

Hi guys ✌️

Here is a redesign concept of Etudes Studio. I created different animations that I imagined for a E-Shop.

Pictures by Étude Studio

Posted on Jun 12, 2017
