Ishtiaq Khan Parag

Sketch Gradients [Freebie]

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Hire Me
  • Save
Sketch Gradients [Freebie] colours colors ui gradients app sketch iphone ipad ios android gradients gradient freebie
Sketch Gradients [Freebie] colours colors ui gradients app sketch iphone ipad ios android gradients gradient freebie
Download color palette
  1. color_gradients_800_600.jpg
  2. color_gradients.jpg

Hey guys,
Here is my some favourite "Sketch Palette" and I was thinking it would be cool to share some of them with you. I've attached a Sketch file. Download the sketch file for quick use. :)

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

sketch_gradients_freebie_by_parag.zip
200 KB
Download
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Ishtiaq Khan Parag
Product Designer at Divi 🇺🇸🇧🇩
Hire Me

More by Ishtiaq Khan Parag

View profile
    • Like