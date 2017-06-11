Omer Katzir

Cubes

Cubes debut 3d animation motion design gif loop wave cubes cube motion isometric
Hey Dribbble! So excited to finally be part of this community. :)
Thought I'd start with one of my own favorite loops. I love playing with isometric illustrations!

Special thanks to @luketroberts for the invite!

Posted on Jun 11, 2017
