09 - Download/Save

Happy Friday everyone! That's three weeks down!

This time I wanted to do a little download button. Thought it would be fun mixing different shapes and movements with a classic progress bar.

The rules: Uploading three micro-interaction animations per week, I will only be using black, white, and grey (very select use of red for error states and the like). This will be not only for the challenge, but also to make sure the focus is on the interaction and animation. Also, I will be trying my best to make sure these animations are compatible with the Lottie library so they can be used in web/software projects easily.

Attached are JSON file, and the After Effects file for reference.

If you like this series hit that L and leave me a comment on any feedback you may have on these animations.