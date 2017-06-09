Eddy Gann

09 - Download/Save

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
09 - Download/Save interaction micro free rating lottie challenge save download 50mi animation icon ui
Download color palette

WEEKLY UPDATES | VIEW ALL MICRO-INTERACTIONS

Happy Friday everyone! That's three weeks down!

This time I wanted to do a little download button. Thought it would be fun mixing different shapes and movements with a classic progress bar.

------------------------------------

The rules: Uploading three micro-interaction animations per week, I will only be using black, white, and grey (very select use of red for error states and the like). This will be not only for the challenge, but also to make sure the focus is on the interaction and animation. Also, I will be trying my best to make sure these animations are compatible with the Lottie library so they can be used in web/software projects easily.

Attached are JSON file, and the After Effects file for reference.

If you like this series hit that L and leave me a comment on any feedback you may have on these animations.

09_-_save.aep
200 KB
Download
save.json
20 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2017
Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like