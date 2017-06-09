Jiya Sihag

Mika Suzuki

Mika Suzuki japanese culture character mascot design visual illustration
Here is some more work from my Favorite Playground. In this exercise, I created Mika Suzuki one of the My friends.
Posted on Jun 9, 2017
