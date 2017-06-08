Nicholas Miner

Milford's On Third Logo

Milford's On Third Logo brunch baton rouge logo deli
I created this logo at MESH, for a downtown deli in Baton Rouge. The logo type is hand drawn and loosely based on Milford's signature, whom the deli is named after.

Fun Side Note: I got to design the custom iron work on this sign as well!

Posted on Jun 8, 2017
