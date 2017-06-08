Akdesain

festival finder Logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
festival finder Logo typography illustration minimal akdesain creative logo type negative space logo design winners crown map pin identity logo find finder festival event
Download color palette

Logo design for Festival finder. a website that allows users to search for different festivals worldwide (music festivals, food festivals, cultural festivals etc.)


Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like