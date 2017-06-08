Akdesain

Pill Card Logo 99designs winners brandidentity logo card capsul pill center health medic
Logo design for myPillCard . a company works with pharmacies to offer seniors an accurate wallet-sized list of their current medications, allergies, medical conditions and other critical health information.


