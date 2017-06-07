Joey Kirk

Motor Authority Redesign

Motor Authority Redesign ui design racing news web design automotive cars
We're working on a redesign of MotorAuthority.com's website currently to bring it up to date and make it responsive. Here's one of the initial concepts. If you're a fan of automotive news, this site has it all.

Interested in working with us or learning more about our design and development process? Visit the Made By Munsters website.

Posted on Jun 7, 2017
