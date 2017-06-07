Motor Authority Redesign

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We're working on a redesign of MotorAuthority.com's website currently to bring it up to date and make it responsive. Here's one of the initial concepts. If you're a fan of automotive news, this site has it all.
Interested in working with us or learning more about our design and development process? Visit the Made By Munsters website.