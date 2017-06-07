A little over a year ago, we released Playbook—a simple, customizable portfolio, powered by your Dribbble profile. Many of you took advantage of the all the presentation options of Playbook to create a unique portfolio (based on your Dribbble shots) that you could use as your personal website… or as a tool to get hired.

That’s the thing—quite a bit of hiring happens directly on the Dribbble platform already. So the next step was to bring the customization features of Playbook to your Dribbble profile, allowing you to always put your best foot forward with all visitors to your profile (whether they’re looking to hire your or just looking for inspiration).

This week, we announced that Playbook is now a part of your Pro subscription. But we also announced our new customizable profile for all Pro users—and I think you’re going to love it.

You can hide shots from your profile by marking them as Low Profile, allowing you to keep posting experimental or playful shots without worrying that those shots will be the first thing visitors see. (Don’t worry—Low Profile shots are still visible to your followers and in a separate stream available on your profile). You can also sort your shots by most recent (as we do today), most popular (letting the community decide what is your best work), or in a completely custom view. You can then set up your Playbook to mirror the same shots and ordering from your profile, or use a totally different view there. It’s all up to you.

We hope you enjoy your new customizable profile. If you dig it and want to let me know what configuration you went with, drop a comment below. Thanks!