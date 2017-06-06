Toggle Between List Views

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi all,
Recently I was exploring the transition between a horizontal list and vertical list. I didn't want the user to lose his position in the app, so context was everything. That's how I ended up with the following animation.
Hope you like it. It's fully build in Framer with only the chevron coming out of a design file. So it can easily be updated to any other kind of style or app. Take a look at it over here;
https://framer.cloud/FMZIn/