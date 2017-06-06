Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wouter van de Kamp

Toggle Between List Views vertical horizontal switch artist album apple music animated framer list list view toggle
Hi all,

Recently I was exploring the transition between a horizontal list and vertical list. I didn't want the user to lose his position in the app, so context was everything. That's how I ended up with the following animation.

Hope you like it. It's fully build in Framer with only the chevron coming out of a design file. So it can easily be updated to any other kind of style or app. Take a look at it over here;

https://framer.cloud/FMZIn/

