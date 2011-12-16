Janik Baumgartner

Agenda Replacement Icon agenda iphone icon calendar
  1. agenda.png
  2. Icon_2x.png

Since I don't like the faux-3d-icon trend but love the app Agenda, I decided to make my own icon for it. I attached the file you need to use if you want to replace the icon on your iPhone as well.
Here's a quick description on how to change the icon without jailbreaking your phone: http://d.pr/2wcB (Thanks to Nate for that!)

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
