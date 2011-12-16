Greg Perkins

Ornament

Greg Perkins
Greg Perkins
Hire Me
  • Save
Ornament ornament wood candy candy cane typography
Download color palette

Just for fun.... This is getting laser etched into some wood to use as my son's "First Christmas" ornament.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Greg Perkins
Greg Perkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Greg Perkins

View profile
    • Like