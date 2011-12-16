Larry Sickmann

Larry Sickmann
Larry Sickmann
Eyes Logo
A hunting logo I'm working on. The basis for this is a recurve bow and arrow (bowhunting) for the outline and the eyes and the head of shotgun shells for the eyes, which also double as crescent moons.

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Larry Sickmann
Larry Sickmann
Hand Lettering, Logo and Experience Designer
