Todd Resudek

Buttons

Todd Resudek
Todd Resudek
  • Save
Buttons leather white button
Download color palette

My attempt to recreate On/Off States - mostly as an exercise

51b672fe37ade1c85d09242aec122447
Rebound of
On Off States
By Jonathan Lochhead
View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Todd Resudek
Todd Resudek

More by Todd Resudek

View profile
    • Like