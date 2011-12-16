Madelein Araya

Bears detail

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya
  • Save
Bears detail bear osos christmas navidad postcard postal
Download color palette

This is a second sneak peek from a series of postcards I'm making for christmas :)

88c5085d0df1d0c7454b58068c61729e
Rebound of
Reindeer detail
By Madelein Araya
View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya

More by Madelein Araya

View profile
    • Like