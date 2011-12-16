Ian Storm Taylor
Segment

Table: Take Two

Ian Storm Taylor
Segment
Ian Storm Taylor for Segment
  • Save
Table: Take Two table data green zebra stripe
Download color palette
B2c42976ab78458ad4f6032d46b557ee
Rebound of
Table: Take One
By Ian Storm Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Segment
Segment

More by Segment

View profile
    • Like