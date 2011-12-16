Mateusz Turbiński

EMAG

Logo for emag, company specialized in the production methane meters. Long before this technology became available, miners might take a canary underground. A canary is much more sensitive and would show that methane levels were high by, well, dying.

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
