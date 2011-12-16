JARED CLARK

Pittsboro

Pittsboro pittsboro nc north carolina siler city shirt type typography joke etsy
I rarely make it over to my hometown to peddle my shirts, so I finally set up an Etsy shop:
http://www.etsy.com/listing/88792919/the-pittsboro-shirt

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
