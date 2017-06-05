Introducing Dribbble's Official iOS App

The long wait for an official Dribbble app has finally come to an end. You've been asking for it for years, and today we're thrilled to announce version 1.0 is now available and free to download in the App Store.

Here are some of the features in our initial release:

- 3D Touch - Quickly peek at animated GIFs right from shot streams.

- Universal App with Split Screen Support - Use the app on the iPhone or iPad. Additionally, the app supports iPad split screening.

- Handoff Support and Universal Links - Browse Dribbble on the go then use Handoff to view the same content when you get back to your desk. Links to dribbbble.com will open directly in the app.

- Spotlight Search Integration - Designer profiles and content are indexed so it's all searchable from your device's home screen.

- Snappy Animations and Transitions - It just feels good, folks.

Read more about the release and go download it now! Stay tuned for upcoming updates that'll include mobile uploading, push notifications, more content from Dribbble, and Apple TV.