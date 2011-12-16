Kaloian Toshev

Defect logo

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev
  • Save
Defect logo logo brand identity shop e-shop
Download color palette

Just a logo proposal for the new online shop for art www.defect.bg For now only shipping in Bulgaria.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev

More by Kaloian Toshev

View profile
    • Like