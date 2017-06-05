Dawid Młynarz

Harmony UI Kit - Cards loading

Dawid Młynarz
Dawid Młynarz
Hire Me
  • Save
Harmony UI Kit - Cards loading map location app mobile free freebie sketch kit ui harmony
Download color palette

☀️ I have finally finished short Behance presentation for the Harmony UI Kit. Bonus shot with some Discover cards loading animation. Cheers!

Check out Behance presentation

- - - - - - -

Download Harmony UI Kit for Sketch

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2017
Dawid Młynarz
Dawid Młynarz
Designing digital products with soul.
Hire Me

More by Dawid Młynarz

View profile
    • Like