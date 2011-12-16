Shed Labs

So, I had an idea

Shed Labs
Shed Labs
  • Save
So, I had an idea light bulb archive vintage robbie cobb illustration icon
Download color palette

a long time ago, I guess. I love finding old illustrations when digging through folders on my machine. I have faint memories of doing this one — I must have been channeling the spirit of Charles S. Anderson.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Shed Labs
Shed Labs

More by Shed Labs

View profile
    • Like