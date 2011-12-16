JARED CLARK

Alli With an I

Alli With an I drawing illustration ink paper bands death graveyard shovel lettering custom dark
Found an old show poster I did. Hand drawn & lettered with India ink on some old ratty paper.

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
