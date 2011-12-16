Ivaylo Nedkov

Super Natural

Super Natural ivaylo nedkov print typography illustration exhibition design
Another shot from the Hip Hip presentation.
I developed display font & print materials for DEM`s
exhibition at Hip Hip atelier - Sofia, Bulgaria.
illustration - http://www.flickr.com/photos/dem666

Square poster - 50x50 cm
Collectible square flyers - 15x15 cm

Stay tooned for some more shots from this presentation.I hope i`ll finish it till the end of the month.

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
