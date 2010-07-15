Blake McDivitt

New Resume

Blake McDivitt
Blake McDivitt
  • Save
New Resume resume print grid black white
Download color palette

I decided to make a new resume today. I went with a grid based design. Its nothing special, I just haven't dribbled in a while. Thought I would share.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2010
Blake McDivitt
Blake McDivitt

More by Blake McDivitt

View profile
    • Like