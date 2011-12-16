Didi Medina

Backplane Splashpage

Didi Medina
Didi Medina
  • Save
Backplane Splashpage ui ux splash page web design css3 html5
Download color palette

An update for a cool concept i had for the new Backplane splash page.
what do you guys think?

Backplane
Rebound of
Backplane Splash Page Concept
By Didi Medina
View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Didi Medina
Didi Medina

More by Didi Medina

View profile
    • Like