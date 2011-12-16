Cody Moiseve

Motherboard

Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
  • Save
Motherboard robo retro vintage texture packaging label cmoiseve classic 50s
Download color palette

I have a recent fascination with vintage charts, robots, and diagrams. More to come

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Cody Moiseve
Cody Moiseve
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cody Moiseve

View profile
    • Like