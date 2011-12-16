Daniel Whyte

Dr. Manhattan Wallpaper

Well I'm a big fan of Watchmen, so I thought I would make a wallpaper for myself and thought why not share, so here is a 2560 x 1440 simplistic Dr. Manhattan wallpaper: (http://dl.dropbox.com/u/7199038/wallpapers/dr-manhattan/dr-manhattan-2560x1440.png)
if anyone wants other sizes post and I will upload some.

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
