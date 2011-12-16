Justin Lowery

Dabblet Rebound

Dabblet Rebound logo design concept redesign
Here's my attempt to solve the "e" problem from Lea's original logo. This obviously needs a ton or work, but was meant as just a proof of concept. I think the sharper points adds a nice contrast and clarity.

Rebound of
Logo for dabblet.com
By Lea Verou
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
