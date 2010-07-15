Bruce Spang

Personal Design Quest™

Bruce Spang
Bruce Spang
  • Save
Personal Design Quest™ illustration weekly number times new roman font-size 14px georgia font-size 48px black blue texture
Download color palette

Finished up a site for a weekly Personal Design Quest™ that I'll hopefully launch tomorrow.

Bruce Spang
Bruce Spang

More by Bruce Spang

View profile
    • Like