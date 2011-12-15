Louie Mantia, Jr.

Gluten-Free

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
Gluten-Free gluten free wheat symbol icon
Download color palette

Making some allergen and dietary icons. Thoughts on the style?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like