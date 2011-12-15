Adam Elwell

The Morning Benders

The Morning Benders bender typography vintage wisdom
Fun time with Bender, a typeface designed by my esteemed colleague, Mr. James Dore. To obtain Bender, visit your local Lost Type Coop for a download. To obtain The Morning Benders, visit your local iTunes Store for a download.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
