I thought I'd add in what the oldest thing I have on my computer is. This is from an old RPG game I was working on around 2000 or so. It was using the Sphere RPG engine. This was from a test demo, and everything fell apart quickly after that. I wasn't really worth a crap with programming back then, and I never could find anyone to work with me on it so I could focus on graphics.

I could very easily do both today, but considering I'm not a teenager with endless time on my hands it'd be hard. I've always wanted to make my own RPG. Too bad it's not to be.