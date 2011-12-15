David Sizemore

Central

Central
Normally I begin my work in Illustration and haul it over to Photoshop to finish it off—this time I wanted to keep it all in Illustrator, just to see how it would work.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Some things for your eyeballs.

